It’s that time of year again. December is coming to an end and the days just seem to get even crazier, flying by with every hour. With so much on to-do lists to take care of and somewhere to be every second of the day, instead of worrying about all the things needed to get done this holiday season, simply just take a moment to stop, sit, be still and soak in every moment of the season and all the previous year brought.

