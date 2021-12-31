ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers trading guard Rajon Rondo to Cavaliers, reports say

By Ian Cross
 2 days ago
The Lakers are trading point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers in exchange for shooting guard Denzel Valentine, according to ESPN sources.

The Los Angeles team is expected to waive Valentine’s partially-guaranteed deal and create an open roster spot, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Cavaliers were negotiating the trade Thursday, but the Cavaliers needed to create a roster spot to make room for Rondo, ESPN reports.

The Cavaliers also have a trade exception that can absorb Rondo’s $2.6 million salary, ESPN reports.

The trade comes soon after the resurgent Cleveland team lost point guard Ricky Rubio for the rest of the season to a torn ACL in his left knee. They also lost point guard Collin Sexton to a season-ending knee injury in November.

The team is currently 20-14 and fifth in the Eastern Conference.

Rondo, 35 and in his 16th NBA season, was averaging 3.1 points and 3.7 assists in 16 minutes per game for the Lakers this year.

