‘We will not rest until we bring those accountable to justice.’ Suffolk top cop vows to solve Gilgo case

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison toured the Gilgo Beach homicide investigation site Friday and vowed to bring a fresh set of eyes to the case.

“I want to make a commitment to the residents of Suffolk County, we will not rest until we bring those accountable to justice,” said Harrison.

Harrison said he had a chance to speak with Suffolk homicide investigators leading the investigation and is making sure all of the leads in the case are being done appropriately.

In addition, Harrison said he spoke with former Suffolk district attorney Tim Sini and police commissioner Geraldine Hart on what they feel needs to be done in the investigation.

“I stated this when I was nominated as police commissioner, that solving this serial case is very important to me,” said Harrison.

Harrison also told reporters that from what he has seen so far in the investigation, he believes the case is solvable.

The investigation into the murders began with the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert of Jersey City, New Jersey in May 2010. The police search for Gilbert led to the discovery of 10 sets of human remains in and around Gilgo Beach.

While John Ray, the attorney for the Gilbert family, is pleased a fresh set of eyes will be placed on the case - he says it's critical that the 911 tapes from the night of Gilbert's disappearance be released and a stronger focus be made on eyewitnesses.

"There is evidence that Shannon was seen in the morning after she knocked on doors, and evidence that directly connects her to Peter Hackett,” he says.

Peter Hackett, who police have said is not a suspect, lived in the private Oak Beach community. Ray says footage from the community's security camera would have been a key piece of evidence.

“That video tape was in control of Peter Hackett on the morning that Shannon disappeared. He continued to control those tapes and those tapes were erased,” he says.

Harrison says he would release the 911 tapes as long as they don't impede the investigation.