Start the new year off right - with a lotto ticket! The first Powerball drawing of 2022 will offer a $500 million jackpot.

There were no winners of the full jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

The next drawing is on Saturday at 11 p.m.

The jackpot has been rolling over since October. Ticket sales leading up to the drawing have already gathered over $30 million in Lottery Aid to Education.