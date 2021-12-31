ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Flood Watch issued for Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin by NWS

 2 days ago

Effective: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in...

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, light snow continues with storm total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel is difficult on partially or totally snow and ice covered roads.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
Winter Storm Warning issued for Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, NW Blount, North Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility in heavy bursts of snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
Tornado Warning issued for Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dade; Walker The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Walker County in northwestern Georgia Northern Dade County in northwestern Georgia * Until 1000 PM EST. * At 951 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stephensville, or over Trenton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Rossville, Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Fairview, Stephensville, Chattanooga Valley, New England, Morganville, Hooker, Cole City and Wildwood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DADE COUNTY, GA
Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Wintry precipitation possible today Cold Wind Chills on the way too As colder air arrives, our chance of light precipitation may include patches of light freezing drizzle or light freezing rain for a brief time, upon the change over to snow before it ends. Ground temperatures are still warm, and amounts should be light, so most impacts are expected to be minimal. That said, as temperatures fall below freezing, and especially heading into the evening hours, when they will stay below freezing and get colder, there may be some potential then for light accumulations of snow, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. This dusting could potentially impact some untreated roadways or at least be cause for concern when driving. The best chance of encountering a light dusting looks to be in southern Kentucky along the Tennessee border, mainly along and south of a line from Murray to Hopkinsville. The cold air will plummet wind chills into the teens and 20s today, on their way to single digits and teens by the start of the work and school day on Monday.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Nelson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Nelson County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Tornado Warning issued for Marion, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Marion; Taylor The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Marion County in central Kentucky Northeastern Taylor County in central Kentucky * Until 130 PM EST. * At 108 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Campbellsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Marion and northeastern Taylor Counties, including the following locations... Mannsville, Wooleyville, Spurlington, Bradfordsville, Phillipsburg, Salleetown and Merrimac. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MARION COUNTY, KY
Freeze Watch issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values Sunday night and Monday morning are likely to be in the 20s, about 50 degrees colder than today. This will be the coldest air of the season so far for the area and will impact people and pets as well.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 02:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Patrick; Pulaski A SHOWER WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL PULASKI...SOUTHERN FLOYD...CARROLL AND WESTERN PATRICK COUNTIES At 139 AM EST, a shower was located near Woodlawn, or near Hillsville, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Hillsville Floyd Indian Valley Fancy Gap Ararat Willis and Allisonia. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Flood Watch issued for Bell, Clay, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, McCreary by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bell; Clay; Knott; Knox; Leslie; Letcher; Martin; McCreary; Perry; Pike; Whitley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Martin. In south central Kentucky, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially south of Highway 80 along and west of I-75.
BELL COUNTY, KY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
Flood Watch issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Prairie, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 03:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Lonoke; Prairie; White; Woodruff FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING The Flood Watch will expire for portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas and north central Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Lonoke, Prairie and White. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson, Lawrence and Woodruff. In north central Arkansas, Independence. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at 6 PM CST this evening.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Blowing and drifting snow is likely to lead to blizzard conditions with white-out conditions possible, at times, in areas exposed to winds from the south through west. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches in most areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected on Siskiyou Summit. Wind gusts 55 to 75 mph are likely in areas exposed to high winds, especially along ridges and passes above 5000 foot elevations. * WHERE...All areas including Interstate 5 at Siskiyou Summit, Highway 66 between Ashland and Keno, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and all roads in the Crater Lake, Diamond Lake, and Willamette Pass areas. * WHEN...From 4 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected Monday afternoon through Monday evening when snowfall rates are likely to exceed 1 inch per hour. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Flood Watch issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Vinton and Washington. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt and Wood. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Flood Watch issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Prairie, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 03:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence; Lonoke; Prairie; White; Woodruff FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible...which may result in flash flooding. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas and north central Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Lonoke, Prairie and White. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson, Lawrence and Woodruff. In north central Arkansas, Independence. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding, flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Flood Watch issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lawrence FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Vinton and Washington. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt and Wood. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Flood Watch issued for Boyd, Carter, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Lawrence FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Vinton and Washington. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt and Wood. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOYD COUNTY, KY
Flood Watch issued for Harlan, Martin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Harlan; Martin; Pike FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Martin. In south central Kentucky, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially south of Highway 80 along and west of I-75.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 23:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and western West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter and Greenup. In southeast Ohio, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence and Meigs. In western West Virginia, Cabell, Mason and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 215 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 945 PM EST, Department of Highways reports several road closures within the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntington, Ashland, Ironton, Point Pleasant, Grayson, Gallipolis, Coal Grove, Pomeroy, Olive Hill, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Chesapeake, Rutland, Catlettsburg and Ceredo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Flood Watch issued for Knox, McCreary, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Knox; McCreary; Whitley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Martin. In south central Kentucky, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially south of Highway 80 along and west of I-75.
KNOX COUNTY, KY

