ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Revisiting 8 Epic Moments From the Blue Jays' 2021 Season

By Ethan Diamandas
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEbtt_0dZvxDOm00

From walk-off homers to nasty pitching performances, here are some of the best moments from the 2021 Blue Jays season.

As we creep towards a brand-new year, it’s worth taking some time to revisit one of the more memorable seasons in Blue Jays history.

There were breakout performances, dramatic walk-off finishes, surprising displays of pitching excellence, and a near-miss playoff run that kept fans locked on Toronto until the last pitch of the season.

For the sake of keeping things concise, this breakdown will only address in-game moments from 2021. For a look at some off-the-field moments, including best quotes of the year, check out this story .

Cue the nostalgia. Here are eight epic moments from this past Blue Jays season.

The one where Jr. goes yard thrice – April 27

The Blue Jays’ time in Dunedin this season was quite forgettable (10-11 record), but TD Ballpark still served as a venue for some exciting moments, such as Toronto’s 9-5 win over the Nationals in April.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added to his list of accomplishments by taking future hall-of-famer Max Scherzer deep for a grand slam in the third inning.

Of course, Guerrero Jr. would hit one more off Scherzer, then victimize Washington’s bullpen for another longball later in the game. The 22-year-old’s incredible display of power appropriately set the bar very high for what wound up being a near-MVP season.

The one where Vlad makes All-Star history - July 13

Though not technically part of the Blue Jays’ 162-game season, Guerrero Jr.’s monstrous bomb during the All-Star Game at Coors Field showed viewers around the world just how special his talents really are.

His no-doubt blast traveled a career-long 468 feet, prompting a slow jog around the bases and some encouragement from fellow young stud Fernando Tatis Jr.

Guerrero Jr. would be named the All-Star Game’s MVP, becoming the youngest player to win the award and the first Blue Jay to do so.

The one where they come home - July 30

This day alone makes 2021 one of the most special seasons in franchise history.

After 670 days away from Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays returned in the most dramatic of fashions. Smoke machines and a lineup of flag-bearers welcomed the team onto the infield, where massive block letters spelling ‘H-O-M-E’ sat behind the mound.

It was an emotional moment for the city and for Blue Jays players, and the game didn’t disappoint. Teoscar Hernández and Bo Bichette homered before Santiago Espinal’s barehanded over-the-shoulder catch finished off the 6-4 victory.

All the fanfare mixed with Toronto’s thrilling victory makes this game an easy choice for a top moment in 2021.

The one with the Springer dinger - August 8

Just over a week removed from their grand return to Toronto, George Springer put on a show for the Toronto faithful in one of many topsy-turvy late-season Blue Jays wins.

With two men on and the Jays trailing by two runs in the eighth, Springer tagged Red Sox closer Matt Barnes for a devastating three-run blast. Springer flipped his bat and hopped his way out of the box as the 9-8 win capped off Toronto's lone regular-season series win over Boston.

The one with the nasty slider - August 25

There are quite a few gems from Robbie Ray’s Cy Young season in Toronto, but this seventh-inning performance in a 3-1 win against the White Sox was possibly his best.

Ray got the White Sox to whiff on 61% of his sliders as he rolled through seven innings of one-run ball. Ray’s 14 strikeouts were a single-game franchise record for a left-handed pitcher, and his last punchout of Chicago’s Tim Anderson to strand two baserunners—and subsequent fiery celebration—made this outing extra memorable.

The one where the baseball gods wore blue - September 3

Blue Jays fans will remember this game well. Toronto trailed late until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ripped a towering grand slam to left-center, capping off a six-run eighth inning and tying the game.

But when Jordan Romano allowed a two-run blast in the top of the ninth, it looked like the Jays were toast. Then the first two Toronto runners reached in the top half and Marcus Semien delivered in one of the most magical moments of the season.

His three-run, walk-off blast gave the Blue Jays an improbable 11-10 comeback victory and fueled Toronto with the momentum it needed to snap off six wins in a row afterwards.

The one where they mercy-killed Baltimore – September 11, Game 2

This was more of a collective moment, but it stands as one of the most shocking games of the season.

Baltimore led by one as soft-throwing Orioles lefty Keegan Akin no-hit the Blue Jays through six full innings before the mayhem started with a Guerrero Jr. single. After that?

- Home run

- Single

- Home run

- Single

- Single

- Sac fly

- Single

- Home run

- Single

- Single

- Home run

It’d go on like that until Toronto secured a laughable 11-2 win, prompting manager Charlie Montoyo to quote broadcaster Jack Buck, saying “I don’t believe what I just saw.”

The one where Bo plays hero - September 29

In a late September game with a playoff spot a few games away, the Blue Jays struck first by scoring four runs in the first three innings off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole.

After New York answered back and the game stayed tied into the eighth inning, Bichette delivered one of the most clutch home runs of the season in the 6-5 victory.

The deep liner to right-center field—Bichette’s second homer of the game—got the 23-year-old as fired up as we’d seen him all season. To make things even better, Bichette told reporters post-game that he actually walked to the plate with the intention of going deep in that at-bat.

"I was trying to hit a home run there, actually," he said, nonchalantly. "Just lucky I got it."

Comments / 0

Related
True Blue LA

Chris Taylor has won the offseason

It’s been a memorable offseason for Chris Taylor, to say the least. Right ahead of the lockout deadline, he re-signed with the Dodgers on a four-year contract. He secured the bag, signing for $60 million. After locking in that kind of money, it seems impossible for the offseason to get any better. Well, Taylor found a way to top his contract.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Gets Engaged in Hawaii

In happy offseason news, the recently re-signed Dodger utility man, Chris Taylor, quickly put some of that new money to good use. The 31-year-old bought an engagement ring. Taylor shared the news on his Instagram on Thursday that he asked his girlfriend Mary Keller to be his bride while the two have been in Hawaii.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Mets take step towards becoming New Dodgers with latest promotion

The Los Angeles Dodgers are (gasp) at a bit of a crossroads entering 2022?. I know, I know, people have been trying to stop Dodgers fans from panicking for decades, and the warnings rang especially hollow from 2017-2021, when LA held objectively the best and deepest roster in baseball, and entered all five Octobers with the best chance to take home the Commissioner’s Hunk of Metal (though it only happened once).
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees’ surprising All-Star trade target that could fill SS void

The New York Yankees’ shortstop situation is one of the biggest areas they need to address this MLB offseason. Whether the Yankees want to address the position through free agency or a trade, the bottom line is, they need to go into the 2022 season with a better plan at short. Even in the midst of the MLB lockout, rumors are swirling involving this surprising All-Star trade target as a solution to the Yankees’ shortstop problem.
MLB
FanSided

MLB rumors: Baseball insider thinks Yankees will make blockbuster trade with A’s

ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney believes that a blockbuster trade between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics will happen this offseason. The New York Yankees were surprisingly one of the least active teams during the Hot Stove season prior to the lockout. That caused much angst among the Yankee fanbase, who watched as their favorite team sat idle with some of the top free agents coming off the board. But, there may be a big move coming once the lockout ends.
MLB
FanSided

Former Astros Outfielder Says He is Not Done Yet

Josh Reddick wants to make a return to Major League Baseball, while currently a free agent. Former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is currently not on a major-league team, while finishing his 2021 season a free agent. The 34-year-old played with the Arizona Diamondbacks up until his release on Aug. 7, but was signed by the New York Mets a few days later.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
George Springer
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Jordan Romano
dailydodgers.com

2021 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Jimmy Nelson

Last year the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play on Jimmy Nelson, which didn't pan out as he suffered a back injury during Spring Training that ultimately required season-ending surgery. Nelson and the Dodgers remained connected heading into the 2021 season as the right-hander signed another Minor League contract. He performed well in spring and was added to the 40-man roster in order to break camp with the Dodgers and be active for Opening Day.
MLB
True Blue LA

2021 Dodgers in review: Walker Buehler

After three postseasons filled with Game 1 starts and general excellence, building a reputation as a big-game pitcher, Walker Buehler cemented his path to acehood in 2021, finding consistency throughout his entire season. No pitcher in MLB lasted six innings more times than Buehler (29 times; two more than anyone...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Boston Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Coors Field#The All Star Game S Mvp
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays have lofty 2022 goals – and realistic ways to reach them

Go on. Admit it. It’s the rumours that have all of us thirsting for a resumption and conclusion of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining talks. It’s OK to feel that way. It’s OK to dream a little on reporting that suggested the Toronto Blue Jays were in on Corey Seager before he signed that 10-year, $325-million free-agent contract with the Texas Rangers. Or on the Instagram post from Carlos Baerga, who broke the news of the Yimi Garcia signing, about Freddie Freeman ending up in Toronto. And those Jose Ramirez rumours. My goodness.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Nate Pearson among four breakout candidates for 2022 MLB season

Each MLB season brings its own set of surprises, good and bad. There are players we hype up that fall flat and others who rise to stardom in real time. It’s more fun to project positively, which is what we’ll do here in identifying a few breakout candidates for the 2022 season.
MLB
KSDK

Blues Winter Classic game against Wild could be coldest in NHL history

MINNEAPOLIS — Come Saturday morning, the Blues fans who made the trip north to watch the Winter Classic in Minnesota in-person might just be clamoring for the comfort of their own couch. At least if mother nature does what she's expected to do. When the Blues and Wild meet...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

JFtC Turns 6! Thank you Blue Jays Fans!

Jays From The Couch Is Celebrating It’s Sixth Year Of Covering The Toronto Blue Jays And We Want To Thank All Of You For Your Support!. On January 1, 2016, Jays From the Couch launched its voice into the Toronto Blue Jays landscape. At the time, we had the goal of stepping out and creating an independent space for people to cover the Toronto Blue Jays where the focus is on quality, thought provoking discourse. There was already a plethora of places for fans to turn, so it was a challenging step.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Infielder Eddy Alvarez Reportedly Inks Deal with LA

Eddy Alvarez, a middle infielder who has spent the last two seasons with the Marlins, announced on his Instagram account today that he had signed with the Dodgers. In Miami, Alvarez accumulated a below-average .188/.287/.267 batting line. Despite the fact that baseball is locked out, the Dodgers ...
MLB
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
45
Followers
119
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy