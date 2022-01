The best player prop bets available from WynnBET as the Carolina Panthers look to end a poor run of form at the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. It’s going to be interesting to see how the Carolina Panthers respond after yet another turbulent week when they take on the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. The team is currently 6.0-point underdogs for the clash according to the latest odds from WynnBET, with head coach Matt Rhule’s methods have come under increasing scrutiny this week as a result of a scathing article from The Athletic’s Joe Person.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO