RB Brandon Bolden reveals he fought cancer while playing for Dolphins in 2018

Running back Brandon Bolden played for the Dolphins in 2018 despite being diagnosed with cancer.

Bolden revealed on social media and with New England Patriots reporters on Thursday that he has been free of carcinoma for years but admitted there was a time he thought his career was over.

Bolden was diagnosed after the 2017 season and signed with the Dolphins after being released by the Patriots in September 2018. He said he’s revealing what he went through now in the hopes it will inspire others.

“Just to show like I had cancer and I didn’t think I was going to play another down in the NFL and here I am three years, going on four years, after having the surgery and still working strong,” Bolden told The Boston Globe. “It was kind of one of those inspirational type deals for me because that took a lot. It was a lot of naysay from doctors and everything else and then I am here to prove people wrong and grow and get stronger.”

Bolden had nine carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns with the Dolphins in a backup and special teams role. He then rejoined the Patriots for the 2019 season, opted out in 2020 and is back with the club for this season.

Word was the Patriots intended to re-sign Bolden after releasing him in 2018 but the Dolphins beat them to it. The move came back to haunt New England in December of that season. Despite entering a game against the Patriots with only one carry for 10 yards, Bolden had two runs in the second quarter — and scored touchdowns on both.

Those heroics were soon overshadowed that day, however, by how Miami won 34-33 — with the Miami Miracle.

Bolden said he had the cancer on his face surgically removed.

“I lost the majority of function on the right side of my face and continued to play," he said. “It was just my face. It wasn’t the rest of my body, so I was OK with it."

Many teammates weren’t aware of Bolden’s situation.

“I don’t ever talk about it. I rarely talk about it,” he said. “It never stopped me from doing anything. It didn’t hinder me from anything. It was just one of those things me and my family dealt with and just kept pushing and kept everything as normal as possible.”

