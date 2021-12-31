ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RB Brandon Bolden reveals he fought cancer while playing for Dolphins in 2018

By Hal Habib, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago

Running back Brandon Bolden played for the Dolphins in 2018 despite being diagnosed with cancer.

Bolden revealed on social media and with New England Patriots reporters on Thursday that he has been free of carcinoma for years but admitted there was a time he thought his career was over.

Bolden was diagnosed after the 2017 season and signed with the Dolphins after being released by the Patriots in September 2018. He said he’s revealing what he went through now in the hopes it will inspire others.

“Just to show like I had cancer and I didn’t think I was going to play another down in the NFL and here I am three years, going on four years, after having the surgery and still working strong,” Bolden told The Boston Globe. “It was kind of one of those inspirational type deals for me because that took a lot. It was a lot of naysay from doctors and everything else and then I am here to prove people wrong and grow and get stronger.”

Bolden had nine carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns with the Dolphins in a backup and special teams role. He then rejoined the Patriots for the 2019 season, opted out in 2020 and is back with the club for this season.

Word was the Patriots intended to re-sign Bolden after releasing him in 2018 but the Dolphins beat them to it. The move came back to haunt New England in December of that season. Despite entering a game against the Patriots with only one carry for 10 yards, Bolden had two runs in the second quarter — and scored touchdowns on both.

Those heroics were soon overshadowed that day, however, by how Miami won 34-33 — with the Miami Miracle.

Bolden said he had the cancer on his face surgically removed.

“I lost the majority of function on the right side of my face and continued to play," he said. “It was just my face. It wasn’t the rest of my body, so I was OK with it."

Many teammates weren’t aware of Bolden’s situation.

“I don’t ever talk about it. I rarely talk about it,” he said. “It never stopped me from doing anything. It didn’t hinder me from anything. It was just one of those things me and my family dealt with and just kept pushing and kept everything as normal as possible.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: RB Brandon Bolden reveals he fought cancer while playing for Dolphins in 2018

The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Justin Jefferson Has Made the Kirk Cousins Decision More Complicated

At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
