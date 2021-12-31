ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After testing positive for COVID-19, hip-hop singer LL Cool J has canceled his performance in “Dick...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
HOLAUSA

The complete lineup of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is going down in Miami on December 31st, and her co-host is Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The special show will feature performances by Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h, with surprise guests.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ciara Dances Into Spirits Business As New Part-Owner of Ten to One Rum

You’ll have to pardon Ciara if there’s added excitement in her voice. Yes, the multi-platinum artist is pumped about her new business venture with Ten To One rum, but the cause for the immediate smiles is her hometown Atlanta Braves, who are just a few days removed from winning their first World Series title in 26 years. Nearly every person connected to the city has been in a festive mood since the final out was recorded. Ciara is no different. “Go Braves, baby,” shouts Ciara. “So, I’ve never had a real job in life. When I was really young, I never...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Dick Clark
Variety

Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy Talk COVID Safety at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Hollywood has all but given up on ringing in 2022. COVID’s highly transmissible Omicron variant, which has ripped through the country at a shockingly fast rate, has prompted a wave of New Year’s Eve entertainment cancellations. Fox scrapped its “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast,” and Phish rescheduled their “New Year’s Run” concerts. Still, the annual mainstay event for the past five decades will endure: “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” hosted by master-of-ceremonies veteran Ryan Seacrest and Forbes ’30 Under 30′ alum Liza Koshy. The ABC special is well-seasoned, with 50 years of experience hyping up the nation until the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CinemaBlend

Ryan Seacrest Made Good On Plans To Slow Down And Spend Time With Family, But He’s Back To Work Just In Time For New Year’s Eve

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ryan Seacrest opened up about his career, his schedule and the viral health scare during a taping of American Idol that led to him taking a short break from his work on Live with Kelly and Ryan as well as led the popular personality to fully reevaluate where he was with his schedule and career. The oft-busy man made good on his plans to slow down in recent weeks, even posting touching moments with his family, but he’s back to work just in time for this year’s big NYE bash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cbsla
Billboard

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cancels Miley Cyrus New Year’s Eve Special Performance Over COVID-19 Concerns

Billie Joe Armstrong has canceled his appearance on Miley Cyrus‘ New Year’s Eve television special on NBC after being exposed to COVID-19 over the holiday. The Green Day frontman took to his Instagram Story on on Thursday (Dec. 30) to share news that he will not be traveling to Miami for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which is being hosted by the pop star and Pete Davidson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Remy Ma Claims Women In Rap Don't Collab With Her Because Her "Pen Really Go"

With decades of spitting bars under her belt, Remy Ma is confident in her lyrical game. The New York rapper has risen through the trenches to amass the success she has today, including serving out six years in prison, but immediately upon her release, the "Conceited" icon was back at work. Remy is not only married to spitter Papoose but she called Fat Joe one of her best friends, so it's clear that she surrounds herself with people that also value the art of stroy-telling on wax.
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

Megan Thee Stallion Cancels Tour Date After Team Exposed To COVID-19

Megan Thee Stallion has canceled her Atlanta tour date after some of her team had been exposed to COVID-19. The Grammy-winner tweeted out to her followers, “We learned a few members on my team have been exposed to COVID-19. While I tested negative today, I’m not feeling well.” She continued to express that as a safety precaution she will have to cancel the Atlanta leg of her tour.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Ryan Seacrest on Ringing in 2022, His New Passion for Growing Olives and What's New for American Idol

American Idol and Live With Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest, 46, returns to Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (Dec. 31 on ABC), celebrating the 50th anniversary of Clark’s TV special. The festivities will ring in 2022 with more than five hours of celebrities, music and the first-ever Spanish-language countdown from Puerto Rico.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’: NBC To Air 2010 Episode With Betty White Tonight In Tribute

Saturday Night Live will pay tribute to the late TV icon Betty White tonight with an encore telecast of the May 8, 2010 episode she hosted, with Jay-Z as musical guest. White became the oldest person to host the late night comedy show at 88, when she hosted in 2010. She appeared in every skit, with the episode drawing over 12 million viewers. White hosted the late-night variety comedy series after a huge Facebook campaign urged NBC to invite her to headline the show. It was David Matthews, of San Antonio, TX who launched the Facebook page “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!” after the comedy legend appeared in a popular Snickers Super Bowl ad. Less than two months later, several hundred thousand fans of White had signed the petition, and it was announced that she would be hosting a special Mother’s Day episode on May 8, 2010. The special episode brought back former cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. The encore telecast will air tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT following a vintage SNL episode at 10 PM. White died Friday at her Los Angeles home, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy