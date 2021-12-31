ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

These states will increase their minimum wages in 2022

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RD7Os_0dZvubzn00

(NEXSTAR) – Throughout 2021, numerous national retailers increased their minimum pay rates. In 2022, more than half of the states in the U.S. will increase their own minimum wages.

Nationally, the federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t been raised since 2009 . As of fall 2021, 16 states have minimum wage rates at the federal level.

In the new year, 26 states will implement an increase to their minimum wage, according to payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

The company’s report shows California will have the highest state rate at $15 an hour. Parts of New York, including New York City, will also have a $15 minimum wage.

Do you earn a living wage? Tool calculates the needed income for singles, parents

Ten states have scheduled incremental increases to bring their minimum wage to $15 an hour within the coming years:

  • California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts by 2023
  • New Jersey by 2024
  • Delaware, Illinois, Maryland (for large employers), and Rhode Island by 2025
  • Florida and Maryland (for small employers) by 2026

Below is an interactive map showing which states will see an impact to their minimum wage in 2022:

Seven states will see an increase of $1 or more to their minimum hourly wage:

  • California (from $13 to $14 for companies with 25 or fewer employees ; to $15, for companies with 26 or more employees)
  • Connecticut (from $13 to $14)
  • Delaware (from $9.25 to $10.50)
  • Florida (from $10 to $11)
  • Illinois (from $11 to $12)
  • New Jersey ($13 for most employees, up from $12)
  • New Mexico ($10.50 to $11.50)
  • Virginia ($9.50 to $11)

Other states raising their minimum wages during 2022 include Connecticut, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50/hr

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are five states that do not require a minimum wage: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

New laws take effect across US on abortion, policing, taxes

Minimum wage increases, animal protections, police accountability, cutting and increasing taxes are all part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022. Some of the laws such as abortion restrictions in New Hampshire or police reform measures passed in Illinois, Oregon and North Carolina address some of the most […]
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTAJ

Boxes perched above Huntingdon’s Smithfield Riverside Park are a home for endangered bats

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Little Brown Bat and their close cousin, the Indiana Bat, are tiny creatures that live in large numbers. “They’re both about the size of my thumb,” explained Justin Vreeland, wildlife management supervisor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The Indiana Bat population is an endangered species. “The colony was struck […]
WTAJ

23,189 new COVID cases reported in Pa. on Jan. 1, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 23,189 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, bringing the state total to 2,059,613 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Rhode Island State
24/7 Wall St.

What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Median household income numbers offer a good measure of how American families are faring economically — and for the first time in years, many U.S. households saw a drop in earnings, based on recently released official statistics. In 2020, U.S. national median household income fell by 2.9% compared to the previous year, from $69,560 to […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Living Wage#Hobby Lobby
24/7 Wall St.

County in Every State Where Most People Live Below the Poverty Line

The World Bank predicts that the effects of the pandemic will have pushed somewhere between 88 million and 115 million people worldwide into extreme poverty some time this year. A number of Americans could certainly be among those falling into poverty. Even before the spread of COVID-19, parts of the country already struggled much more […]
POLITICS
manchesterinklink.com

January 2022

Every other state in New England raised its minimum wage this year. Minimum wage workers in Rhode Island woke up today to a minimum wage of $12.25 an hour. In Vermont, they will be making $12.55, and in Maine, they will be making $12.75. Connecticut’s minimum wage is now $14 an hour and in Massachusetts, it is $14.25.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
WKRC

New Year to bring higher minimum wages in record number of states, cities

(CBS/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Minimum wage is set to rise in a record number of states and cities next year. Starting January 1, the minimum wage will increase in 21 states, and 35 cities and counties across the nation. The hourly rate will hit or surpass $15 in 33 of those jurisdictions. And more states and localities will follow suit later in the year.
POLITICS
Fortune

Minimum wage, taxes, and anti-discrimination: The new laws taking effect in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Minimum wage increases, animal protections, police accountability, cutting and increasing taxes are all part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022.
LAW
WTAJ

WTAJ

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy