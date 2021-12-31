ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS2 Spotlight: Our New Year’s Traditions

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re focusing on New Year’s traditions we love in this edition of our “Spotlight” series. CBS2’s Elise Finch got suggestions from colleagues who help bring you the news each and every day. For many, New Year’s Eve isn’t complete...

Are New Year’s Eve Traditions A Thing Of The Past Because Of The Pandemic?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whether you’re staying home or heading out, many of us have longstanding traditions for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. CBS2’s Nick Caloway went to find out if the pandemic is affecting those traditions. A world away from the bright lights of Times Square, Caloway found people in Union Square preparing for a more subdued celebration. “We stay in and we have hot chocolate,” said East Harlem resident Krissy Fantasia. “And pizza,” said Isabella Rourke. “Soul food, sometimes. One of the old soul food dishes. I’ve got to change it around, and see how creative I’m going to be with...
How to Watch Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Free Online

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will again be a less raucous affair — with limited in-person attendance because of a spike in COVID cases — but you can watch all the festivities and music performances live for free, streaming online. The six-hour free livestream, presented without ads, will feature live performances by artists including KT Tunstall, Chlöe, Journey and Karol G. The Times Square New Year’s Eve event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday with the ball raising — concluding with the 60-second midnight countdown and the famous ball drop from the top of One Times Square. The...
How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

UPDATED with latest performer line-up: The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by Journey, Ashanti and Ja Rule, among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of...
The history behind popular New Year's traditions

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are a time to both reflect on the past year and to look forward to the excitement the months ahead will bring. There may be confetti, there are probably noisemakers and some bubbly is likely overflowing from champagne flutes. New Year’s celebrations can be traced back thousands of years to ancient Babylon. And as with many holidays with deep histories, traditions are the hallmark of many New Year’s celebrations.
NEW YEAR'S TRADITIONS: Superstitions and folklore surround holiday

Since the beginning of time, mankind has surrounded itself with traditions, superstitions and folklore that surround important dates on the calendar. Since man is consumed with luck, both good and bad, it is only fitting that many of the traditions and superstitions that surround New Year’s Day have to do with the having of luck, whether it is the food you eat, when you eat it, what you do at the magical moment when one year gives way to a new year and so on and so forth.
Hispanics in Milford Are Keeping Traditions Alive This New Year's Eve

MILFORD, Del. - Hispanics in Milford are getting their food shopping done early ahead of New Year's Eve, a day full of great food, celebrations, and traditions. Hispanics in Delmarva are gearing up for the New Year, food shopping for the big New Year's Eve dinner. A tradition where families gather, make traditional meals and celebrate another year together.
Meaningful New Year's Eve Family Traditions To Begin This 2022

Any parent may have one fervent wish of strengthening family bonds for the New Year and one of the best ways to do this is to start some New Year's Eve family traditions together. Here are some meaningful activities to establish with your loved ones to welcome 2022:. Share a...
