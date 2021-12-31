ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi: House to mark 1 year since Capitol riot

By CNN
WSFA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - Thursday marks one year since former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, looking to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...

www.wsfa.com

Washington Post

House Democrats begin preparing for the post-Pelosi era

House Democrats are bracing for a turnover in leadership next year that would amount to a seismic event for the party — one that could empower a new, diverse generation of members while also exacerbating tensions over the direction of the caucus and the policies it should pursue. After...
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jon Meacham
abc17news.com

Pelosi announces plans to commemorate January 6 anniversary at US Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced a slate of events around the US Capitol next week to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. “These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness,” Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
Fox News

Is the US Capitol safer today than on Jan. 6?

"I felt that the Capitol is much safer that it was a year ago," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. The one-year anniversary of the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is just days away. The consensus is that there are vast improvements in congressional security and strategies to safeguard the most sacred hall in American democracy.
Salon

House Democrat calls for novel Jan. 6 commemoration: Expel GOP members who helped incite the attack

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush declared Monday that lawmakers should commemorate the upcoming one-year anniversary of the deadly January 6 attack by passing her resolution to "investigate and expel the members of Congress who helped incite the violent insurrection at our Capitol."
Washington Times

Biden blocks House Jan. 6 committee request for some Trump-era documents

President Biden has agreed to shield some of the Trump White House documents requested by the House Jan. 6 committee. The White House raised concerns that some of the documents, if released over the objections of former President Donald Trump, could compromise national security and thwart executive privilege. Mr. Biden...
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The Capitol rampage and an ‘insurrection’

I read with interest Bob Dale’s recent letter about no Jan. 6 Capitol demonstrators being charged with insurrection. Insurrection charges are usually reserved for the leaders of the mob — and rightly so. We may see Rudy Giuliani charged with insurrection for telling the demonstrators that it was time for “trial by combat.” If the Jan. 6 House Committee determines there’s evidence of others who advocated or planned a violent attack on the Capitol Building, they should be charged with insurrection, too.
