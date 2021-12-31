ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Williams County sheriff says teen killed in gun accident

Middletown Press
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Williams County Sheriff's...

www.middletownpress.com

WANE 15

Community reacts to killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Following a shooting that left Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley dead along Interstate 64, there were many questions that were left without answers. While there are a lot of unknowns, one thing is known for sure; the Wayne County community is hurting. Wayne County resident Gene Kollak did not know […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salina Post

Teens playing with gun before 15-year-old was killed

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with fatally shooting his 15-year-old friend with a pink gun while playing with it at a Kansas City-area home, according to court records. Elijah Soliz was charged Friday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 11...
KANSAS CITY, KS
5NEWS

Benton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

ROGERS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing/runaway teen out of Rogers. According to deputies, 17-year-old Mikayla Smith is believed to be in the Fayetteville area. Mikayla is 5'8" tall and weighs around 210 lbs. She has multiple tattoos including one that reads "...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
1470 WMBD

Man killed in rural Peoria County accident

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – A man found in the road was killed after a vehicle hit him in rural Peoria County Saturday morning. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says the accident was reported around 5:40 a.m. in the 7600 block of West Plank Road, inbetween Hanna City and Bellevue. A 40-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene, and officials say injuries were consistent with being hit by a car.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
CBS LA

Coroner’s Office Identifies 2 Victims Shot And Killed Friday In Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – The coroner’s office on Sunday released the names of a man and a woman found shot to death in a Lancaster home. The man, Frankie Johnson, was 29 years old, and the woman, Channel Anderson, was 30. The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1100 block of W. Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not provide any suspect information.
LANCASTER, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy driving an all-terrain vehicle in central Alabama was killed when it left a road and overturned. The wreck happened Thursday afternoon in Chilton County near Clanton. News outlets report it also injured a passenger, but authorities didn’t release the name...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Report Annapolis

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Teen in Connection with Mall Robbery

At approximately 1:10 p.m., on Dec. 28, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to Waldin Jewelers in the Francis Scott Key Mall for a robbery in progress. Immediately upon arrival, deputies took Francisco Drew Vaughn, age 18, Temple Hills, Maryland, into custody inside the store. A local citizen and mall security detained the suspect until deputies arrived.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
eastgreenwichnews.com

Driver Arrested After Fleeing Accident Killing EG Teen

Police have arrested Aramis Segura, 30, of Charlestown, in the death of Olivia Passaretti early Jan. 1 in an accident on Route 95 in Warwick. According to police, Segura was driving the Mercedes that veered into Passaretti’s lane, sending her car off the road and into a tree. He then fled on foot. Police arrested him at his home.
WARWICK, RI
WLNS

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identifies two women killed in crash

UPDATE: (10:59 a.m. Dec. 20) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two women that were killed in a crash Dec. 18. Kimberly Higgins, 20-years-old from Leslie and Charlotte Secord, 78-years-old, from Onondaga died from the injuries they got in the crash. For more details, view the story below: ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)—Two […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
NBC Los Angeles

Carson Woman Holding Knife and Gun Shot by Deputies, Sheriff Says

An armed woman was shot by sheriff's deputies in Carson Wednesday. Deputies were sent about 1 p.m. to a residence in the area of East Dominguez Street and South Prospect Avenue on calls of a family disturbance and a person with a knife and a gun at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
CARSON, CA
knsiradio.com

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy Hits, Kills Man Standing in a Driveway

(KNSI) — An 84-year-old St. Michael man is dead after being hit by a Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy responding to a medical emergency Thursday night. The sheriff’s office asked the Minnesota State Patrol to investigate, saying in a crash report that the 37-year-old deputy was in his squad car and responding to a medical emergency at a home in St. Michael when Harold Henry Welter was hit while standing in a driveway.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
wnmufm.org

One killed, one injured in Marinette County accident

GROVER, WI— A crash between a passenger car and a semi has claimed the life of a woman in Marinette County, Wisconsin. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Saturday just after 5 a.m. on US-41 near Kasal Lane in the town of Grover. The car tried to pull...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI

