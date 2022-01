With Jayson Tatum sidelined for the past three games in NBA health and safety protocols, the Celtics had a big hole to fill to replace his 25.6 points per game. Jaylen Brown has done his best to help step into that leading role with mixed results over the past week. He appeared to get more comfortable playing the part against the Suns on Friday however, scoring 24 points and adding 11 rebounds in Boston’s 15-point win. He reflected on having a heavier onus fall on him in Boston’s offense recently after the victory.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO