Amazon Alexa allegedly suggested that a mother and daughter should complete a dangerous TikTok challenge. Minnesota mom Kristin Livdahl tweeted about the frightening experience. "My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said," she wrote alongside a screenshot of what Alexa apparently suggested. Alexa told the mother and her 10-year-old daughter about the viral 2020 challenge where people would plug in a phone charger halfway into a wall outlet and then hold a penny to the exposed prongs.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO