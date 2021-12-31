ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County sheriff says teen killed in gun accident

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Department reports that a 15-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a gunshot wound found the boy’s body.

The sheriff’s office says that initial findings show the boy accidentally shot himself.

Authorities have transported his body to the North Dakota Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

