ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Roxy’s New Year’s Eve Forecast on 9: Bundle up tonight!🧥🧣🧤 because we are expecting plenty of rain today☔️ – Along with possible windy gusts up to 50mph right before your midnight countdown💨😔🎉🎆🍾

By Roxy Van Ruiten
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning borderland!☀️ Happy New Year’s Eve!🥳🎉💥🍾

We are expecting plenty of rain this weekend, so remember when thunder roars, head indoors!⚡️ Regardless, I know plenty of you will still go out tonight for the New Year festivities and the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟 Just bundle up!🧥🧣🧤

The rain started last night, and it is staying with us until 2022, so if you are heading out the door this morning make sure to grab an umbrella, a raincoat maybe some rainboots and drive cautiously with those slick roads, especially up in the mountain areas, it could be very hazardous.🏔🚗💧🌂☔️👢

Hopefully it does not interfere with all those fireworks!💥🎇🎆 We are forecasting most of the rain throughout the day and fewer showers in the evening, for your midnight countdown.🕛 However! For midnight, we are forecasting strong, gusty winds up to 40-50mph starting right at 11pm unfortunately.

Winds and rain chances sticking with us all weekend long, upper 40s for the first day of the new year, possible freezing temperatures for Saturday and Sunday night in the 20s, then back to the 60s by next week.

Have a great weekend everyone, be safe!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xs9dg_0dZvnLoo00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: One more day of those windy conditions – before those rain chances pick up tomorrow💧🌧☔️ and stay with us until the New Year🥳🎉🍾

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning borderland!☀️ Only 3 days away till 2022!🥳🎉🎊🍾 Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday except we will finally drop down to the 50s, those winds expected to be around 15-25 mph. We are also expecting plenty of rain this week here in the Borderland starting tomorrow. Especially for Friday, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Windy conditions for today – before plenty of rain chances💧🌧☔️ for your New Year’s weekend🥳🎉🍾

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning borderland!☀️ Only 4 days away till 2022 can you believe that?? Feels like a futuristic number but we are almost there!🥳🎉🎊🍾 A cold front moved through last night, dropping us down to the low 60s and brought some windy conditions with it as well. Those winds should not […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Plenty of rain chances💧🌧☔️ and cooler temperatures this week after a warm and dry Christmas week🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KSTM) – Good morning everyone! ☕️ It’s Monday once again! I know it’s hard to wake up on those Monday mornings, especially with a food coma from all that Christmas food!🥂🧆🍲🍖🥗🥧🍞 However, at least its the last Monday of the year!! Now last week we were fairly warm and dry, this week […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Friday Forecast on 9: Potential new record high for your Christmas Eve!☀️🎅🏻🎄 Then rain chances back in the forecast for next week💧🌧☔️

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning beautiful borderland and Merry Christmas eve!!!☀️🎅🏻🎄☃️ The Sun city is going to be pretty sunny today and potentially hitting a new record high for your Christmas eve at 77 degrees! The current record is 73 degrees set in 1969. Along with above average temperatures El Paso is also […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
KTSM

Roxy’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Back to the 70s in December☀️ – Warm and windy conditions expected for your Christmas weekend🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland!☕️ Merry Christmas eve, eve!!🎄🎅🏻🎁 Two days away from Christmas, the weekend, good food, quality time with family and of course… beautiful above average temperatures!☀️ Due to that high pressure system over our area, we are expecting to be one degree shy today from that record set in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Cold start for our first day of winter☃️❄️ – However, possible record breaking highs for your Christmas week☀️🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland! Happy Tuesday and Happy first day of winter!!!❄️☃️ We started off this morning very chilly this morning in the 20s!🥶 However, we expect two more days in the 60s before we warm back up to the 70s! Is it winter or summer?? We are expecting a very […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Central Michigan arrives in El Paso a day before Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Central Michigan has finally set foot in El Paso a day before the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. The Chippewas arrived in El Paso Thursday at around 3:00 p.m. local time after almost a five and a half hour drive from Tucson, Arizona. The program was welcomed by […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forecasting#Countdown#Roxy#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Roxy’s Monday Forecast on 9: Cold start to the week❄️ – before those warm and windy conditions kick in for your Christmas weekend☀️🎅🏻🎄

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Yes, it’s Monday once again, but at least it is the last Monday before Christmas!!☀️🎅🏻🎄🎁 Hope you had an amazing weekend and I hope you already finished your holiday shopping and wrapping those presents, because it’s going to go by quick! We felt those chilly temperatures this […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Family’s home burns Christmas morning; Community help pours in

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A Las Cruces family of six came home from a Christmas Eve gathering to find their home on fire. The mother of the family Amanda Lopez-Granada telling KTSM 9 News she wanted to leave the Christmas Eve gathering earlier but the family didn’t get back home until after 12:30 a.m. […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Sun Bowl’s Fan Fiesta cancelled; WSU’s band no longer travelling to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The annual fan-favorite Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta has been cancelled, according to Sun Bowl Association officials. Originally scheduled for December 30, at the El Paso Convention Center, the show would have featured bands from both schools, as well as cheerleaders, spirit squads and visitors. Officials add that some vendors also […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in the Borderland, 2021 edition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In what has become a Christmas Eve tradition at KTSM, Sports Anchor/Reporter Colin Deaver crafted a poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in the Borderland. The poem takes viewers through the year 2021 in Borderland sports, with the poem ‘Twas the Night before Christmas as the backdrop. This is the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP grabs first C-USA win of season, 56-55, over Middle Tennessee

EL PASO, Texas – Elina Arike flirted a double-double (13 points, eight rebounds) while Teal Battle added 13 points – including late clutch free throws –  and seven boards to help the UTEP women’s basketball team post a thrilling 56-55 victory over perennial Conference USA power Middle Tennessee to ring in the New Year in style […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KTSM

COVID forces UTEP-Middle Tennessee game to be postponed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with UTEP Athletics announced Tuesday morning that the UTEP men’s basketball team’s scheduled match-up at Middle Tennessee on Jan. 1 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Middle Tennessee program. Program officials add that all of the MT players have been vaccinated. Conference USA will work […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

How to avoid fire hazard with your Christmas tree

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department is warning about hazards of owning a natural Christmas tree. It took about one minute for a fresh natural Christmas tree to burn down completely. El Paso Fire Department tested how quickly a natural tree would burn. The provided tree was still fresh and took some […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
981
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy