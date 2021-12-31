Man City Could Have a Striker in January After All, With Highly-Rated Forward 'Nearly There' in Recovery From Long-Term Injury

Liam Delap has had a relatively horrid time on a personal fitness front for the most part of 2021, with niggling injuries keeping him on the treatment table more than on the pitch.

In late November, the 18-year old was reported to have suffered yet another setback with ankle and hip problems that ensured the Englishman would only make three appearances so far for the club's Elite Development Squad this season.

The Secret Scout, a youth football-based platform, responded to a question via Twitter on Friday regarding how Liam Delap was recovering from injury, revealing, “Nearly there, mate. Will be returning to training very soon. He can’t wait.”

With Sergio Aguero’s departure from Manchester City last summer and Ferran Torres recently moving to Barcelona, a natural number nine such as Liam Delap would have been ideal for Pep Guardiola.

Considering the club’s failure to bring Harry Kane to the Etihad in the summer, this campaign could have proven to be the perfect opportunity for the son of ex-Premier League player Rory Delap to cement his position as the side’s striker.

Manchester City fans saw a glimpse of his razor-sharp finishing against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup last season, with a fine left-footed finish.

With traditional number nines such as Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic linked with a move to the Sky Blues in the summer window, Delap fits the same mould as a physically imposing goal-machine.

Many fans of the Premier League leaders, as well as admirers of rising football talent on the whole, hope to see Liam Delap back on the pitch soon, to witness him prove his fantastic potential under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.

