Boston, MA

American Federation of Teachers urges state to return to remote learning

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – The American Federation of Teachers in Massachusetts released a statement on Friday morning regarding the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 within the Commonwealth.

The president of the federation Beth Kontos said, “Massachusetts public school students and their families have struggled with the uncertainty and anxiety of the COVID pandemic for two years. They have the right to know that after the holiday break they are returning to safe schools. Given the ever-increasing infection rate and the virulent behavior of the current COVID strain, we know they will not.”

Education commissioner won’t close schools Monday for COVID-19 testing

Currently, Massachusetts is witnessing record breaking infection rates, which has families and education staff alike concerned about how schools will operate amid these public health concerns in January 2022.

Additionally, the Massachusetts School Districts vendor for COVID-19 tests has not been able to meet the Friday deadline of distributing testing kits to school across the states, leaving people to question whether or not Monday will be a safe return for students and staff. They plan to try to distribute tests this weekend prior to schools opening back up on Monday, January 2nd.

“The tests provided by the state allow for testing of all teachers and staff, and that should proceed. It should then be followed by a period of remote learning until the current wave of infections abates,” said Kontos.

Kontos added, “This is not the time for finger pointing. It is time for Governor Baker and Commission Reilly to accept the fact that we are in the midst of a runaway public health crisis that is beyond our control. They must acknowledge that returning students to school on Monday will inevitably make the crisis much worse.”

Comments / 43

Tim
1d ago

AFT is just another arm of the Socialist Democratic Party. Their only hope is to extend this pandemic until magically before the election they say it’s over!

woke is a joke
1d ago

Teachers these days suck as it is. Remotely they suck more. These kids are gonna be so dar behind

whatever
1d ago

I know it’s the unions but these teachers have to stand up to them. I’ve lost all respect for teachers

WWLP

InFocus: COVID-19 regional update

This week on 22News InFocus we're going to get an update on the pandemic in our region with Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Medical Center, who has been on the front line of the pandemic from the beginning.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school systems are switching to remote learning — for just a short while, educators hope.
EDUCATION
WWLP

Taking a step back: US colleges returning to online classes

With COVID-19 cases surging just as students are about to return from winter break, dozens of U.S. colleges are moving classes online again for at least the first week or so of the semester — and some warn it could stretch longer if the wave of infection doesn’t subside soon.
COLLEGES
