It’s not often we equate environmental activism with benefits to our own wallets, but with what’s suggested by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s latest release, lower spending on your part might just be the result. The EPA’s new standards for greenhouse gas emissions standards for passenger cars and light trucks’ were released this week. These rules will apply to cars with internal combustion engines for Model Years (MY) 2023 through 2026. According to the EPA, the new emissions standards are achievable and affordable for the automotive industry and will help to pave the way to an all-electric and zero emissions future.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO