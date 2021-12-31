Amber Alert Still Active For Missing San Antonio 3-Year-Old Lina Kihl

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — There’s still no sign of a 3-year-old Texas girl who has been missing since December 20th.

Lina Kihl’s mother reported her missing after briefly leaving her alone at an apartment complex playground in San Antonio. She says when she returned her daughter was gone.

Investigators have narrowed down an 18 minute window — between 4:49 p.m. and 5:07 p.m. — when there is no sign of Lina, by individuals or on cameras in the area.

Police say they do not believe the little girl was abducted. “We’re still investigating it as a missing person, unless evidence would lead us to believe otherwise,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Lina and her family are refugees from Afghanistan.

Local police and the FBI are leading the search effort.

A reward totaling $150,000 — from the Islamic Center of San Antonio and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio — is being offered for any information that could bring her home.

Anyone with any information about Lina Khil’s disappearance is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.