ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Governor, hospital leaders urge hospitals in Illinois to pause elective surgeries during COVID-19 surge

By Sam Borcia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor JB Pritzker and hospital leaders issued a joint statement urging hospitals to pause non-emergency surgeries to maintain hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases surge. Pritzker and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association said Thursday that they are urging hospitals to “take every possible measure” to maintain and expand bed capacity, including...

www.lakemchenryscanner.com

Comments / 16

Woody
1d ago

After firing those who worked through the pandemic without a vaccine…smart. How many now are going to die because they held off on medical problems that should have been addressed instead of putting it off?

Reply(1)
18
DoortySanchez
1d ago

Pause elective surgery? Now he wants to tell hospitals how to run their business? We are only 2 letters away USA or USSR?

Reply
20
Thor Solversen
1d ago

Stop firing nurses. Rehire nurses. Panfemic of the "vaccinated"?

Reply
9
Related
WCIA

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

13 hospitals closing departments, ending services

Several healthcare organizations have closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages. Below are 13 closures or service endings announced, advanced or finalized in the last two months, as reported on by Becker's Hospital Review. 1. Mercyhealth...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois legislator introduces bill that would require unvaccinated residents to pay for their own COVID-19 treatment

An Illinois state representative proposed a bill that would require residents who choose not to be vaccinated to pay for COVID-19 health care expenses. State Representative Jonathan Carroll, D-Northbrook, who serves the 57th house district, proposed house bill 4259 in the Illinois General Assembly. Carroll’s bill would amend the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Covid#Healthcare Workers#Omicron#Idph#Icu#Illinoisans
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Illinois With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - — With the current spike in COVID-19 cases causing issues across the sporting world, the University of Illinois is implementing a new policy. Beginning January 1, 2022, all attendees over the age of 12 at university sponsored events with more than 200 people will be...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Study: Spike in hospitals suing patients over unpaid medical bills

A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois hospital loses Medicare contract

Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital lost its Medicare contract, according to a termination notice from CMS. CMS said the Medicare contract for inpatient care ended, effective Dec. 27, because of the hospital's noncompliance with the Medicare Conditions of Participation. The notice said CMS identified issues related to physical environment, patient rights, nursing services and governing body.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois.

 https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy