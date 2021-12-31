ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson, TX

Anson Police issues warning on violent suspect

By Karley Cross
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exb6k_0dZvmlXN00

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department (APD) issued a warning against a violent suspect, Thursday, who evaded arrest and assaulted an APD officer in the process.

Anson residents and its surrounding communities are warned to be on alert for Robert Michael Howell.

Police: Cisco man accused of sexually assaulting children over last several years

The APD says during an attempted warrant service, Howell assaulted an APD officer and ran away. He was last seen in the 1100 block of Avenue L and 11th Street in Anson.

If you think you’ve seen him, police warn you to not confront him and to call 9-1-1 immediately to report his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Mississippi man arrested for murder of Texas woman

CALEDONIA, Miss. – A Mississippi man remains in the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center in connection to a Texas woman found dead in a Caledonia, Miss., home on Thursday, December 30th, according to a release from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, December 31, 2021. According to the release, a woman visiting from Texas […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police need help identifying assault suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a suspect accused of assaulting a man at a local gas station. The assault happened at the 7-Eleven on the 3400 block of Ambler Avenue October 1. Police released surveillance video of the assault Thursday, which shows a man aggressively punching a patron in the store. […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD increases patrol on Abilene streets this New Year’s holiday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department said it is revving up its New Year’s patrol. In the interest of reducing DWI-related incidents, APD officers will increase patrol across Abilene on New Year’s Eve and Day. The APD told KTAB/KRBC there were three DWI citations last New Year’s. Alternatives to driving while intoxicated Call […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police: Teen charged in triple killing is loose, dangerous

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — Dallas-area police have charged a 14-year-old with capital murder in a triple killing at a gas station and are warning that the boy is at large, armed and dangerous. Detectives in Garland are seeking Abel Elias Acosta and said Wednesday that they have evidence showing he was the gunman who left […]
GARLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Anson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cisco, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene firefighters battle New Year’s Day housefire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) took down a fire on New Year’s Day, threatening a family home on Abilene’s Southside. According to AFD, the fire took place in the 900 block of South Crockett Drive, and crews arrived around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, AFD said smoke showed from the back […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 1 1#Apd#Anson Police#Ktab#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cisco
BigCountryHomepage

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.” The guide, published in December on the DEA website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in […]
CELL PHONES
BigCountryHomepage

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy