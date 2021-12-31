ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DHEC reports 6,319 new confirmed cases, 14 more deaths

By Maegan Carter
wach.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says South Carolina has 6,319 new...

wach.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

CDC Predicts Staggering Number Of COVID Deaths In Next Month

The United States is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and things don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new estimates on coronavirus cases Wednesday (December 29), which predict more than 44,000 Americans could die from the virus during the next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

DHEC: 933 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday. DHEC reports 649 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 284 probable cases, for a total of 933 new cases in the Palmetto State. DHEC also reports 12 new confirmed deaths and two probable deaths due to COVID-19, for a total of 14 additional virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been 941,029 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,512 virus related deaths reported in the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Reports 23,268 New Coronavirus Cases, 66 Additional Deaths; Erie County Sees 437 More Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 23,268 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 2,036,424. There are 5,256 (+253) people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 957 (-19) patients in the intensive care unit. 66 new deaths were reported Thursday, increasing the total to 36,705. Currently, 1,331,278...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhec
FOX Carolina

DHEC: Officials report over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases after holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported over 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 and 52 deaths over the holiday weekend. Officials released data from the past week on Wednesday afternoon. Covid-19 numbers over holiday weekend. DHEC Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Confirmed Deaths...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
abcnews4.com

DHEC reports almost 3,400 new cases of COVID in a single day

The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Wednesday 3,391 new cases of COVID-19. This marks a large jump in the percent of cases logged in a single day, with 23.8% of COVID tests coming back positive. In total, 1,950 cases were confirmed Wednesday and 1,441 are probable COVID-19 cases....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Record 23,281 new Covid-19 cases reported

The Department of Health has reported 23,281 new cases of Covid-19 – the highest daily total since the pandemic began.It is the third day in a row that case numbers have exceeded 20,000.At 8am on Saturday, there were 656 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 85 were in intensive care.With the testing system under pressure, health officials said the daily Covid figures underestimate the true number of daily infections.You can book your #COVIDVaccine booster appointment online. The RDS has been added as a vaccination centre and is taking appointments for next week. Book your slot: https://t.co/iYSphYqQAZ#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/kQNGRi2b2X— HSE Ireland (@HSELive)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Omicron variant in the US: Here’s the latest on symptoms, cases, vaccines in new CDC report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new data about the omicron variant of COVID-19 based on 43 cases in the United States. While the sample is small and it’s still too early to tell how the variant will behave—the extent to which it will evade vaccine protection, spread more rapidly, or outcompete the delta variant—the data offers an early glimpse at the newest variant of concern, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. Here are some of the key findings:
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy