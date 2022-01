The developer of two warehouses proposed on the site of Dutch Springs has received local approvals necessary for maintaining scuba diving in the quarry lake there. The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night granted four requests from the developer that, paired with approvals last month from Lower Nazareth Township, permit the lake to be sectioned off from the warehouse parcels.

