Following thousands upon thousands of flights being canceled just the week alone, here is how travelers may actually get refunds for their recently canceled trips. According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), passengers may receive a refund of the ticket price and/or associated fees in various circumstances. For instance, if an airline cancels a flight, regardless of any reason, a passenger is to receive a refund. A passenger is also able to have a refund if the airline has made a significant schedule change. Or there are significant delays to a flight. This also includes if the passenger decides to not travel.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO