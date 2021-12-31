ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Looking for a place to bring in the New Year? You may want to check your backyard

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIRsG_0dZvltJk00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – NOTO is planning to close out 2021 in style.

After not being able to have a celebration last year due to COVID concerns, the North Topeka arts center is looking forward to bringing people back together.

Taking place in the newly built Red Bud park, guests will welcome 2022 with champagne and live music.

With concerns over the latest variant, the arts center placed safety at the forefront of the celebration.

Forget 2020, half of Americans now think 2021 was worst year of their lives!

“Noto’s all about offering opportunities and we have a great way to do that with the park, especially its an outside venue – with the concerns that are still out there we feel like its a good mix for us to be able to bring the community together and celebrate the wonderful things that are going to be happening in the future,” NOTO Program and Communications Coordinator Staci Ogle said.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Single tickets are $10 cheaper online at $40, and if you’re looking to leave 2021 behind with a friend you can buy 2 for $65.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka restaurant fights through winter weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the capital city winds down from the first snow day of the season, a local restaurant reflects on the importance of being available to the community. Weather like Saturday is enough to cancel plans and close businesses – not for this one. Along with to go orders, delivery apps like EatStreet […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Winter Wonderland closes tonight, TARC seeing numbers close to 2019

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Winter Wonderland is closing Friday night and TARC said it is seeing attendance numbers close to what the group saw in 2019. Development Director Sherry Lundry told KSNT News that around 11,000 vehicles have visited the popular light display since it opened in November. That is a large dip from the record […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Why you shouldn’t put your Christmas tree on the curb this year

TOPEKA (KSNT) — As the holiday season comes to a close tomorrow, you might start thinking about putting away the Christmas decorations and that includes taking down the tree. But officials are asking people not to leave their trees on the curb. Although it may be an easy option, trees are not meant to go […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
KSNT News

Great Overland Station closes until January for dinosaur exhibit setup

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Great Overland Station is closing its doors in preparation for a dinosaur exhibit that is set to open next year. “Topeka Dino Days” will bring 4 different dinosaur exhibits to the station, including the “SUE: The T.rex Experience”. Due to the scale of these exhibits, the Great Overland Station will be […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

First baby of 2022 born at Stormont Vail Health

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health welcomed the first baby in Shawnee County of 2022 this morning at 2 a.m. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 5.8 ounces, and measured 19 inches long. Violet Rayne Dudley was born to parents Sara Carroll and Brandon Dudley. Violet is now a little sister to 2-year-old Damon Lee […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Covid#Americans#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Mobile Clinic rolls into Topeka, meeting patients where they live

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail announced Thursday the arrival of a mobile clinic that will allow the health care provider to travel to “different areas in the city that don’t have ready access to health care and provide primary care services.” According to a statement from Stormont Vail, The clinic-on-wheels will bring much-needed health care […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Hy-Vee introducing new security team in several stores across the Midwest

(KSNT) – The Midwest supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be introducing it’s own retail security teams in several of their stores to provide customers with additional protection across its eight-state region. The announcement came on Dec. 29 in a press release from Hy-Vee’s Senior Vice-President of Communications, Tina Potthoff. The new on-site officers will help ensure […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Rare bird from Asia found in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A Mandarin duck was spotted at Washburn park amongst other mallards. This is extremely rare, as these birds are not native to the United States, but are native to places in Asia. According to Sea World, the species’ population is currently sitting at 65,000 and it is continuing to decrease. Their beautiful colors […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Xtreme Bull Riding ushers in the new year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wild and crazy, Xtreme bull riding comes to the Stormont Vail Events Center Friday night for a New Year’s Eve party in Topeka. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association sponsored a New Year’s Eve Xtreme Bull riding competition inside Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center for a New Year’s Eve celebration. Some […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy