The Augmented Haptics 'grasp it' kit has been crated by Dr. Gregory Quinn and Fabian Schneider as a STEM education solution that would work to provide a demonstrative learning experience for students. The portable kit would be capable of being brought into a wide range of learning environments and would provide students with the ability to learn about complex topics in a more hands-on manner. The digital augmentation that the kit makes use of will allow students and teachers alike to interact with it and be provided with different results, depending on the setup.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO