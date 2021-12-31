ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WINTER WEATHER advisory and Warning (Update 10-a.m., 12/31/21)

kjan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Monona-Harrison & Shelby Counties: A WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY…. … A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT…. * WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total...

www.kjan.com

KGLO News

A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect until Noon CST Sunday.

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…. * WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE…North central Iowa. * WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…The dangerously...
ENVIRONMENT
Hinton News

Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for "portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southwest West Virginia." The warning will take effect at 10 p.m. Sunday, January 2 and continue until 12 noon on Monday, January 3. According to the NWS, "Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally high amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour." The NWS further explains that "travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute... The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages." Impacted areas include Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Craig, Alleghany, Bath, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier. The post Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night appeared first on The Hinton News.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

First Alert: Drastic Weather Shift Expected to Bring Snow in Winter Storm

A drastic weather change is in store for the greater Philadelphia region, with a winter storm possibly dumping snow in some neighborhoods Monday morning. The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday for Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey and the Jersey Shore due to the chance of at-times heavy snow and a moderate threat of coastal flooding.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow occurring. Plan on areas of significantly reduced visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Elliott Highway Summits. * WHEN...Until 9 PM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: All of area now under winter weather advisories

UPDATE 6 p.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb., has canceled the winter storm warning for Jewell and Mitchell counties and has instead issued a winter weather advisory. Please see below. From THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. The National Weather Service has moved a number of counties in our...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
superhits1027.com

ENVIRONMENT
Western Iowa Today

Wind Chill Advisory

(Area) A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for southwest and west-central Iowa until noon today. This morning, the National Weather Service forecasts frigid wind chills of 25 degrees below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
wgnsradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory (3pm - 3am)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Rutherford County and much of the state. Rain is expected to change over to snow this afternoon and continue through the early evening. The National Weather Service is predicting up to an inch of snow on grassy areas. There could be some higher amounts across the mid-state region.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory (3pm - 3am) 1-2" on Grassy Areas

The Gadsden Times

Etowah County under Winter Weather Advisory; snow possible

Mere hours after seeing spring-like conditions with temperatures approaching 80 degrees, Etowah County is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service office in Birmingham says rain is likely to transition to snow Sunday evening and overnight throughout North Central Alabama. Accumulations of up to an inch of snow are expected, with double that in higher elevations. Drivers are advised to beware of slippery road conditions and to use caution while traveling.  This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Etowah County under Winter Weather Advisory; snow possible
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
kjan.com

WIND CHILL Advisory continues through this morning (1/2/22)

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues for the entire KJAN listening area this morning. The Advisory is in effect until 9-a.m. for Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page Counties, and until Noon today, for the remaining counties in our area, including Cass. Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills to around 25 below zero. * IMPACTS…The...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Updated Winter Storm Warning information, 1/1/22

…Winter Storm Gradually Ending This Evening Then Dangerous Cold Overnight…. .A band of moderate to locally heavy snow is ongoing over much of central and southern Iowa from near Tama and through the Des Moines metro and towards Greenfield and southward. The snow will gradually diminish from northwest to southeast into the early evening hours. Dangerous travel will persist due to the combination of poor travel conditions along with dangerous cold.
DES MOINES, IA

