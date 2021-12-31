ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Police search for driver after 2 cars crash into New Bedford restaurant

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
2 vehicles crashed into La Candela restaurant in New Bedford Friday morning (Photo courtesy of David Curran)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — New Bedford Police are searching for a male driver after a crash happened involving a restaurant early Friday morning.

The New Bedford Police Department told Boston 25 News officers were alerted to the scene at approximately 5 p.m. to Dunkin’ Donuts on Purchase Street for reports of two men passed out.

When police arrived at the scene, they attempted to wake the two men up and talk with them, but the driver fled the scene before crashing into another vehicle on County and Austin Street. This crash resulted in the vehicle crashing into La Candela, a restaurant in New Bedford. Authorities say there is structural damage to the building.

The male driver then fled the scene, and now New Bedford police are searching for him and a warrant is being sought for his arrest. As a result of the crash, three people were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by New Bedford Police. There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

