WHEATLAND – The restrictions have been eased and changed a bit since last year at this time and the holidays will look a bit different at the Platte County Legacy Home. “The freeze in the mandate is definitely going to help with our staffing,” said Legacy Home administrator Josie Lauck. “It’s been such a struggle, and this mandate has made it a lot worse. With that being frozen and possibly not happening, I would imagine that it’s definitely going to help us quite a bit more.”

PLATTE COUNTY, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO