Virginia State

Virginia State Police identify woman killed in Lee County fire

By Murry Lee
 2 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The victim of a fatal mobile home fire in Lee County has been identified.

Virginia State Police (VSP) report fire crews were called to the fire on Cavalier Road in Jasper community on Dec. 3, and a body was found inside the burned home.

On Friday, VSP identified the victim as Eleanor Cobb, 92. Cobb lived at the Jasper home, according to VSP.

The fire remains under investigation; however, investigators say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

