Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev, Andrej Sustr return from COVID protocol

Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev kept busy while in COVID-19 protocol, shooting pucks into a hockey net in his garage. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The Lightning’s lineup is slowly replenishing with the return of some players on their blue line.

Friday morning, defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Andrej Sustr returned to the ice after entering COVID-19 protocol Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Both players were full participants in today’s optional morning skate ahead of the New Year’s Eve matchup against the Rangers (7 p.m. puck drop).

“I didn’t have any symptoms at all,” said Sergachev, adding he feels ready to play against New York. “I was just sitting on my couch hoping.”

Sergachev was able to use his home gym and shoot “as many pucks as he could” into a hockey net in his garage to stay ready for when he was cleared.

“Obviously, it was frustrating for a little bit,” he said. “But then you just have to get off that subject, you know what I mean? Like, stop thinking about it and just think about how ready you’re going to be when you come back.”

Defenseman Erik Cernak (who has battled a lower-body injury since Dec. 4) also was a full participant in the morning skate.

On Wednesday, the NHL and its players’ association agreed to an updated protocol that will go into effect for the next two weeks before they’re reviewed on Jan. 12.

According to the new rules, players, coaches and staff who test positive can return to the ice in as few as “five days if symptoms are gone or resolving themselves with a negative PCR test or two negative rapid test results taken more than two hours apart.”

Lightning coach Jon Cooper returned from protocol Thursday morning and was behind the bench as the Florida Panthers routed Tampa Bay 9-3 in Sunrise. Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (who entered protocol Sunday) also was back.

The team, however, is still without its regular goaltending pair in Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott (who entered protocol on Sunday), center Anthony Cirelli (Monday), defenseman Cal Foote (Thursday) and forward Taylor Raddysh (Thursday). Rob Zettler (who went in Sunday) and Frantz Jean (Thursday) also remain in protocol.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your zip code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

• • •

Tampa Bay Times coronavirus coverage

KIDS AND VACCINES: Got questions about vaccinating your kid? Here are some answers.

BOOSTER SHOTS: Confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide will help.

BOOSTER QUESTIONS: Are there side effects? Why do I need it? Here’s the answers to your questions.

PROTECTING SENIORS: Here’s how seniors can stay safe from the virus.

COVID AND THE FLU: Get a flu shot and the COVID vaccine to avoid a ‘twindemic.’

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

A TRIBUTE TO FLORIDIANS TAKEN BY THE CORONAVIRUS: They were parents and retirees, police officers and doctors, imperfect but loved deeply.

HAVE A TIP?: Send us confidential news tips.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.