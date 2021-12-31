ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev, Andrej Sustr return from COVID protocol

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTpdY_0dZvjeXL00
Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev kept busy while in COVID-19 protocol, shooting pucks into a hockey net in his garage. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The Lightning’s lineup is slowly replenishing with the return of some players on their blue line.

Friday morning, defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Andrej Sustr returned to the ice after entering COVID-19 protocol Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Both players were full participants in today’s optional morning skate ahead of the New Year’s Eve matchup against the Rangers (7 p.m. puck drop).

“I didn’t have any symptoms at all,” said Sergachev, adding he feels ready to play against New York. “I was just sitting on my couch hoping.”

Sergachev was able to use his home gym and shoot “as many pucks as he could” into a hockey net in his garage to stay ready for when he was cleared.

“Obviously, it was frustrating for a little bit,” he said. “But then you just have to get off that subject, you know what I mean? Like, stop thinking about it and just think about how ready you’re going to be when you come back.”

Defenseman Erik Cernak (who has battled a lower-body injury since Dec. 4) also was a full participant in the morning skate.

On Wednesday, the NHL and its players’ association agreed to an updated protocol that will go into effect for the next two weeks before they’re reviewed on Jan. 12.

According to the new rules, players, coaches and staff who test positive can return to the ice in as few as “five days if symptoms are gone or resolving themselves with a negative PCR test or two negative rapid test results taken more than two hours apart.”

Lightning coach Jon Cooper returned from protocol Thursday morning and was behind the bench as the Florida Panthers routed Tampa Bay 9-3 in Sunrise. Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (who entered protocol Sunday) also was back.

The team, however, is still without its regular goaltending pair in Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott (who entered protocol on Sunday), center Anthony Cirelli (Monday), defenseman Cal Foote (Thursday) and forward Taylor Raddysh (Thursday). Rob Zettler (who went in Sunday) and Frantz Jean (Thursday) also remain in protocol.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

How to get vaccinated

The COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 and up and booster shots for eligible recipients are being administered at doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. Many allow appointments to be booked online. Here’s how to find a site near you:

Find a site: Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites in your zip code.

Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

Phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability Information and Access Line: Call 888-677-1199 or email DIAL@n4a.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Fdqi_0dZvjeXL00

• • •

Tampa Bay Times coronavirus coverage

KIDS AND VACCINES: Got questions about vaccinating your kid? Here are some answers.

BOOSTER SHOTS: Confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide will help.

BOOSTER QUESTIONS: Are there side effects? Why do I need it? Here’s the answers to your questions.

PROTECTING SENIORS: Here’s how seniors can stay safe from the virus.

COVID AND THE FLU: Get a flu shot and the COVID vaccine to avoid a ‘twindemic.’

GET THE DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the most up-to-date information.

A TRIBUTE TO FLORIDIANS TAKEN BY THE CORONAVIRUS: They were parents and retirees, police officers and doctors, imperfect but loved deeply.

HAVE A TIP?: Send us confidential news tips.

We’re working hard to bring you the latest news on the coronavirus in Florida. This effort takes a lot of resources to gather and update. If you haven’t already subscribed, please consider buying a print or digital subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning coach Jon Cooper enters COVID protocol

TAMPA — The Lightning will be without head coach Jon Cooper, who has entered COVID protocol, for tonight’s game in Las Vegas. The team announced that Cooper had entered COVID protocol less than 90 minutes before the scheduled puck drop against the Golden Knights. Assistant Derek Lalonde will run the team’s forward lines and essentially serve as head coach.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Mikhail Sergachev
Person
Taylor Raddysh
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Brian Elliott
Tampa Bay Times

Timing couldn’t be better for Brayden Point’s return to Lightning lineup

TAMPA — Even after slamming shoulder first into the boards, Brayden Point thought he would be okay to finish out the game against the Devils on Nov. 20. Initially all Point could focus on was the pain when New Jersey’s Ryan Graves tripped him. But the Lightning’s top center found the strength to take his awarded penalty shot — missing it — and skate through the final 10 minutes.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida routs outmanned Lightning

The Lightning found themselves in an unfamiliar place Thursday night, chasing a three-goal deficit less than 15 minutes into their game against the Panthers at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The players missing due to COVID-19 protocol finally seemed to catch up to the Lightning, especially in the back end....
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 6, Flyers 3 – Arvidsson, Moore, McLellan

The LA Kings kicked off 2022 with a bang, as they tied a season-high in goals during a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening in Los Angeles. The Kings got four points apiece from Viktor Arvidsson (2-2-4) and Trevor Moore (1-3-4), while Phillip Danault added three points (1-2-3) of his own. Adrian Kempe and Brendan Lemieux also scored in the victory, while Jonathan Quick made 33 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lightning#Nyr
Broad Street Hockey

Kings 6, Flyers 3: New year, same Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers head to face off the Los Angeles Kings at the newly renamed Crypto dot com Arena after a 1-0-1 start to the west coast road trip. Despite a calendar flip, the on-ice product was the same as 2021’s. First Period. Well, that didn’t take long. The...
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Jets coach Saleh out of COVID-19 protocol in time for Bucs

NEW YORK — Jets coach Robert Saleh cleared the COVID-19 protocol and returned to the team facility Wednesday to run practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus last week. Saleh sat out New York’s 26-21 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday, forced to watch from a...
NFL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Andrei Vasilevsky has been reportedly activated from the COVID protocol list

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning officially reassigned goaltender Hugo Alnefelt, alongside with defenseman Sean Day and forward Remi Elie, to the Syracuse Crunch. Max Lagace is no longer on the Lightning’s active roster, which might be an indication, that Andrei Vasilevskiy was released from the COVID protocol list and could be available for tonight’s game against the New York Rangers.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Corey Perry provides Lightning with late-game heroics in extra-attacker situations

TAMPA — There’s really no way to explain the knack Corey Perry has had for scoring goals when the Lightning pull their goalie for an extra attacker late in games. It’s a situation teams don’t want to be in often because it means they’re trying to tie the score in the waning minutes. It’s the most desperate time for a team playing catchup. It’s chaotic, but Perry has a way of blocking out all the noise and filling the net.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
52K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy