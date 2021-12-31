ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AP source: Hammon finalizing deal to coach WNBA's Aces

By DOUG FEINBERG
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19w8kb_0dZvicjg00
Aces Hammon Basketball FILE - San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in San Antonio. Hammon is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Las Vegas Aces. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. She’s expected to be the highest paid coach in the WNBA, earning way more than the highest paid player in the league. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay)

Becky Hammon is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Las Vegas Aces, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. She is expected to be the highest paid coach in the WNBA, earning three or four times more than the highest paid player in the league.

Hammon has been an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs for eight seasons. She has interviewed for several NBA head coach openings but hasn’t gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a team.

She told the AP in an interview in August that: "There's 30 jobs and they are incredibly hard to get. When I say there are 30 jobs, not all 30 are available, so I'm really talking about three or four."

The move was first reported by The Athletic.

Bill Laimbeer, the Aces' current coach, has been with the organization since it first moved to Las Vegas in 2017. He had taken a step back last season, letting assistant Tanisha Wright run more practices and in-game huddles. Wright left in the offseason to be the head coach of the Atlanta Dream.

Laimbeer, who is 64, is expected to keep a role in the organization.

The Aces finished with the second-best record in the WNBA last season at 24-8 before falling to the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. The franchise, looking for its first WNBA title, has a solid core led by former MVP A'ja Wilson.

Hammon spent 16 seasons playing in the WNBA from 1999-2014. She started with the New York Liberty, who also interviewed her for their coaching vacancy earlier this month. She then finished her career with the San Antonio Stars, who later became the Aces.

The Aces retired her jersey this season and she spent a little bit of time with the team, including working with Kelsey Plum.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NBA calls up another G League ref, 15th woman to work game

Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game Saturday, as the league continued finding ways to play through the latest coronavirus outbreak. Sha'Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game. She becomes the fourth G League referee called up in a span of two days — three others worked games on Friday — and is now the 15th woman in league history picked to work a regular-season game.
NBA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Earning road victories against other top NBA teams is quickly becoming a habit for Golden State. Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists on Saturday night to help the Western Conference-leading Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz, who are third in the conference.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ole Miss QB Corral injured in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral injured his right leg while being sacked by Baylor's Cole Maxwell during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. After being helped off the field by two trainers, Corral took a couple of paces on his...
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

North Carolina QB Sam Howell to forgo senior season for NFL

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Howell's decision was not surprising, but he made it official Saturday with a video posted on North Carolina football's official Twitter account. He is considered a potential first-round draft pick.
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
108K+
Followers
81K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy