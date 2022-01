Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said Sunday there was still "quite a bit to play out" on whether Novak Djokovic will defend his title in Melbourne, with a clearer picture "in the coming days". The 20-time Grand Slam champion has refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19 and withdrew from the ATP Cup in Sydney this week without giving a reason. All participants at the opening Grand Slam of the year, which starts January 17, need to be vaccinated or have a medical exemption. There is speculation that Djokovic has applied for one, which would be assessed by an independent panel of experts and remain confidential.

TENNIS ・ 13 HOURS AGO