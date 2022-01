LAS VEGAS — It will be difficult for any college football program to have a more on-brand finish to its bowl game than the University of Wisconsin did Thursday. The Badgers’ offense took over at its 3-yard line after a well-executed punt by Arizona State, leading by a touchdown and 9 minutes, 57 seconds left on the game clock. UW made that possession the game’s last, pounding the Sun Devils with runs from freshman Braelon Allen, a clutch third-down pass and a resurgent offensive line that controlled the action for three of the four quarters of action.

