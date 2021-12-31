Lucky Collard Crescent Rolls

The New Year’s Day menu has been the same in my family for over 100 years. The traditional menu would include a pork roast, black-eyed peas, Southern-style greens, sweet potatoes and cornbread. Nowadays, we see these items on menus and they are a modern delicacy, but back then, it was the only food my folks could afford. My mom says these recipes likely go back to my great-great-grandparents. I absolutely love traditions like these. There is so much history in these dishes, which was a large part of why I started my blog. My mom and I recently got together to re-create (and finally write down) these recipes that have lived in our minds for a very long time.

