In North West’s latest TikTok video, she debuted the new braces that she got on her top teeth for the first time. North West, 8, is officially a girl with braces! The eight-year-old took to TikTok to reveal that she’s gotten braces on her top row of teeth. “Oh my gosh, I got my braces,” she says in the clip, while running her tongue along the metal and sticking her face closer to the camera to show them off. North appears to be the first KarJenner kid to get braces, as Mason Disick and Penelope Disick, who are older than her, do not have them yet.

