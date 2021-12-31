ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge sides with law enforcement in Dakota Access pipeline protest suit

By Brad Dress
 2 days ago
A federal judge ruled in favor of law enforcement officials in a lawsuit brought by protesters who demonstrated against the Dakota Access pipeline and alleged excessive use of force by police in 2016.

The suit, filed in 2017, claimed police fired water cannons, rubber bullets, tear gas and exploding munitions "indiscriminately" into the crowd, according to The Bismarck Tribune. At the time, demonstrators and police clashed at the border of Stand Rock Sioux Reservation in freezing temperatures.

Lawyers for the defendants, which included Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier and Mandan Police Chief Jason Ziegler, alleged that officers were outnumbered and that they feared for their lives.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor said police conduct was reasonable in the face of an "unprecedented" protest, the Tribune reported.

“The most telling of the entire situation is the fact that officers issued two code red requests and a Signal 100, requesting the assistance of every available officer in the state,” Traynor wrote in his decision. “This has never been done in North Dakota history.”

The Dakota Access pipeline is an oil pipeline that runs from North Dakota to Illinois for 1,172 miles and began operating in 2017.

After it was approved in January 2016, about 300 protesters demonstrated against the pipeline, arguing that it would negatively impact the environment and Native American burial grounds.

The demonstrators clashed with police in November of that year.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs who brought the suit for protesters said the ruling "effectively legitimizes launching an hours-long barrage of freezing water, explosives and highly dangerous munitions into a crowd of demonstrators," according to The Bismarck Tribune.

It's unclear at this time if the plaintiffs will appeal the case, and The Hill has reached out for additional comment.

County Assistant State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter, who represented the defendants, said in a statement she was pleased with the ruling, The Associated Press reported.

Raymond Kaelin
1d ago

about time the law enforcement wins. definitely must have been a republican judge. democrats don't support law enforcement. great to see law enforcement win

James Jones
1d ago

??? Why was this "police tactic" not used in all the cities that got destroyed by protesters with the sole thought was destruction. But glad that police won something to show "they" would stop things and not be held accountable. Forget Floyd the career criminal!

Ramir Gopher
1d ago

the domestic extremists in this country are the very very very dangerous socialist party members. their very ethos threatens democracy and freedom. when the public has been miseducated and misguided from youth by our horrible department of education, and then further indoctrinated by the communist infiltration of the college and universities, it's the privilege for those of us that see through the fog of treachery, to stand up and put an end to the savagery. 🥔🥥

