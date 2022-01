After a surprise Tornado Warning sprung up at about 5:45 p.m. on New’s Years Eve for parts of Morgan, Newton and Walton County including the cities of Covington, Oxford and Social Circle, Walton County appeared to have avoided any serious damage. Not so for Covington. The city sustained damage to Veterans Middle School and the Chick-fil-A on Browns Bridge and Salem Bridge roads respectively. Officials have confirmed a tornado did touch down in that area before the storms just as quickly moved on out.

WALTON COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO