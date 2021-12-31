ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is a Poor Man’s Porsche?

By Desiree Homer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
When you think of Porsche, you likely think of high-profile, high-performance, luxury rides, and cars revolutionary in design and exhilarating. However, these cars come with lofty price tags. It’s not like you can buy a “cheap” Porsche. So, what does it mean when people say a...

XSoCal
2d ago

I've owned two of them. It's a Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. I had a 69 from 1976 to 1984. While I still had it, bought a 1970. Sold the 70 in 2018. So I had consistently owned a Ghia for 42 years. Did many surf trips down Baja with the 69. Also many trips up and down the coast of Cali.

Dane Daniels
2d ago

Historically it has been the 914, however these have started to attain the status of “classic”. The 924 is the poor man’s Porsche. It was developed to be an Audi (hence and Audi) engine.

Mike Constantine
1d ago

When I was growing up ( In the sixties and seventies) The Karmann Giha was always considered the poor man's Porsche!

