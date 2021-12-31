What Is a Poor Man’s Porsche?

Buel McGuffey of Scottsville, Kentucky is a product of the 1970s, a decade that many auto buffs look upon with derision. When many are quick to talk smack about cars from the malaise era—a term we loathe here at HOT ROD—a few enlightened individuals embrace the mid-to-late 1970s with open arms. Self-professed experts like to think the intrinsic value of a collector car is based on its born-with powertrain, but real hot rodders know better; if you don't like an engine, you can just freakin' change it. During the '70s, a lot of improvements went into the Chrysler vehicle platforms that started in the 1960s, particularly in the chassis and suspension, and just because you couldn't buy a 426 cu-in Hemi in a new car when gas was today's equivalent of $20 a gallon, that doesn't mean the car is worthless today. McGuffey knows this, and he's done all of us a huge favor by saving his favorites for us to ogle.

