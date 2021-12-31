ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Yessman retires after 36 years with the department

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c6Eg7_0dZvgdGJ00

Thursday was the final day on the job for Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Yessman.

WETM-TV reports Yessman had worked for the department for 36 years. He became a Sergeant in 1991, a Lieutenant five years later, Undersheriff in 2001, and was elected Sheriff in 2006. In an interview with 18 News, Yessman said “it’s time to go.” He said in his exit interview, he listed the things he liked about the job as “everything” and what he didn’t like as “not much.”

His advice for his replacement, Sheriff-elect Kevin Rumsey is to “do the right thing.”

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Livingston County announces additional round of COVID-19 test, KN95 mask distribution

Livingston County officials have announced another round of COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks. “Our first distribution (on December 30th) was for specific zip codes based on a state-recommended distribution plan to target areas with low vaccination rates,” said David LeFeber, Chairman of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors. “For this next event, we are focusing on a broader, community-wide distribution, utilizing our local fire departments and their volunteers to reach as many of our communities and residents as possible.”
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Wayne County getting 50,000 KN95 masks from the state, also at-home test kits

Wayne County is getting a shipment of 50,000 KN95 masks from the state. News 10 NBC reports they will be distributed to each of the 15 town halls in the county. The town of Ontario has already announced its distribution schedule. The masks will be given out to town residents only Tuesday, January 4th from 4-7PM, Wednesday, the 5th from 10-4 and Thursday, the 6th from 4-7PM.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuyler County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Schuyler County, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Bloomfield woman accused of driving car with revoked non-driver ID

A Bloomfield woman faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a child after the investigation of an incident on December 24th. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 30 year old Jessica Miller after investigators say she drove from her residence to the city of Canandaigua with three of her children in the car with a revoked New York State non-driver identification-only card.
BLOOMFIELD, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sodus man arrested in connection with domestic incident

A Sodus man has been arrested after a domestic incident in which it’s alleged he violated an order of protection. Tru C. Marsteiner, age 21, of Sodus was arrested by deputies following investigation into the domestic in which he allegedly violated an order of protection by using a kitchen knife to physically menace his girlfriend. Marsteiner was charged with Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.
SODUS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy