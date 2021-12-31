Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Yessman retires after 36 years with the department

Thursday was the final day on the job for Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Yessman.

WETM-TV reports Yessman had worked for the department for 36 years. He became a Sergeant in 1991, a Lieutenant five years later, Undersheriff in 2001, and was elected Sheriff in 2006. In an interview with 18 News, Yessman said “it’s time to go.” He said in his exit interview, he listed the things he liked about the job as “everything” and what he didn’t like as “not much.”

His advice for his replacement, Sheriff-elect Kevin Rumsey is to “do the right thing.”

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).