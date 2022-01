Hundreds of people attended funeral services this weekend for the five family members who perished in a horrific house fire on on East Second Street in Riverhead last month. Zonia Dinora Rivera Mendoza, 41, her son Carlos Cifredo Peñate Rivera, 24, her daughter Andrea Isamar Gonzalez Rivera, 16, her nephew Douglas Edgardo Rivera Aguirre, 24, and his stepbrother, Carlos Alberto Ramos Aguirre, 22, all died the night of Nov. 16 as they tried to escape a blaze that engulfed the century-old home where they rented a third-floor apartment.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO