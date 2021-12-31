ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Utah state liquor stores be open for New Year’s?

By Sophie Bress
(ABC4) – Whether you’re hosting a New Year’s Eve party, bringing drinks to share, or want to welcome 2022 by popping a bottle of champagne, you’d better plan ahead and shop early.

On New Year’s Eve, Utah state liquor store locations will open at 11 a.m. and close early at 7 p.m. All state liquor store locations will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The state liquor stores will resume typical operating hours after the holiday, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m on Monday – Saturday. Liquor stores are closed every Sunday and on all state and federal holidays.

