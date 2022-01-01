ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How climate change played key role in disastrous Colorado wildfires

By Daniel Manzo
ABC News
 1 day ago

The wildfires that tore through Boulder County, Colorado Thursday afternoon are an unfortunate example of how climate and weather can combine to disastrous effect.

As with many climate change-amplified disasters , the conditions that set the stage for the explosive and fast-moving fires had been developing and intensifying in the months prior.

It has been very dry and very warm across Colorado for several months with various temperature and precipitation records broken in both Boulder and Colorado as a whole. The period of July 1 to Dec. 15, 2021, was the warmest and driest on record for the city of Denver. The city is also on track to have one of their warmest Decembers on record.

Maxar Technologies via AFP/Getty Images - PHOTO: Satellite images shows homes and a shopping center before the fire (top) in Superior, Boulder County, Colo., early on December 30, 2021 and engulfed in smoke (bottom) in the afternoon of the same day.

Earlier in the month, Denver set a record for its longest stretch without snow, 232 days. When it finally snowed on Dec. 10, it was the latest measurable amount on record, and was two months later than the average first measurable snowfall. Through the end of December, Denver typically sees around 20 inches of snow. On the evening of the fires on Dec. 30, it had only seen 0.3 inches.

MORE: 'Very grave': Colorado mayor speaks out after devastating wildfires

The drought monitor released just hours before the fires showed all of Colorado in drought, with over 22% of the state, including eastern Boulder County, in extreme drought.

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images - PHOTO: A home burns after a fast moving wildfire swept through the area in the Centennial Heights neighborhood of Louisville, Colo., Dec. 30, 2021.

While strong wind events are common in Colorado, a wind event with gusts over 100 mph, combined with very dry conditions became a recipe for disaster . Strong wind events in Colorado can also be extremely localized due to several microclimates caused by rapid elevation and terrain changes within the state.

MORE: Hundreds of homes lost amid fast-spreading Colorado fires

Unfortunately, these conditions were the key player for the rapid and erratic spread of the Marshall fire in Boulder County, which has become the most destructive fire ever in Colorado based on the number of structures destroyed. This makes ​back-to-back years Colorado has seen its most destructive fire ever. Prior to Marshall fire, Colorado's most destructive fire was the East Troublesome Fire in 2020.

While it is challenging to link climate change to any single event, or a even a couple events over the years, as the parts of the western U.S. become drier and deal with more extreme temperatures, that events like erratic and rapid fire spread will likely become more common.

ABC's Jeffrey Cook contributed to this report.

Comments / 196

Bernard Baldwin
1d ago

Seems as though high winds, downed power lines and poor fuel mitigation were the contributing factors to the wild fires but yes, got to blame it on climate change, something that has been happening since the beginning of time.No one has yet explained to me how man was involved in the melting of the Ice age.

Reply(6)
87
J Wales
1d ago

….sorry climate alarmists……it was the wind that caused this fires devastation……frequently, in the Rockies the get strong winds……always have, always will……not climate change……

Reply(3)
48
Gelato jonny
1d ago

Everything is due to climate change!! Dogs poopin on my lawn twice in one week will have Regretta Thunderpants saying it's due to climate change!

Reply(2)
50
ABC News

ABC News

