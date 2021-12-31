ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Cousins officially placed on COVID list, ruled out for Sunday’s game

By Devin Willems
 2 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Minnesota Viking’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has been ruled out for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers with COVID.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cousins had symptoms, self-reported and then tested positive. Since he is unvaccinated he is already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

The Vikings have three other quarterbacks on their roster including rookie Kellen Mond. On their depth chart, Sean Mannion is listed as the second string.

WFRV Local 5: Top sports stories of 2021

Mannion was placed on the COVID list last Sunday and missed the Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams. However, the team recently activated him off the COVID list.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

