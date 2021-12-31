ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka hospitals are seeing the long term damaging effects of COVID

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – They’re being impacted by more than just COVID patients.

From staffing shortages to emotional distress, the emergency care system is seeing a domino effect of the coronavirus.

Shawnee County healthcare members met virtually Thursday to discuss the hidden impacts COVID is bringing to the community.

OMICRON: SNCO health leaders warn that uptick in new variant is coming

The stress staff members have endured over the last two years is making an already difficult job harder.

“It becomes extremely emotional when you have a younger population – we have a 27-year-old in the ICU or people in their 20’s and sometimes in their teens very sick and don’t survive this – it puts a lot of emotional stress on our staff,” Stormont Vail Health Dr. Salah Najm said.

That stress is made worse with the shortage of employees.

“We have empty beds that we could fill, but we cannot fill them because we do not have the staff,” Chief operating officer of Brewster Place Leanna Chaffee said.

One hidden impact of living through a pandemic, the societal view on hospitals and medical care has shifted.

“Patients that are coming into our emergency departments are generally sicker, they’re sicker than they have been before. An unusual phenomenon we identified two years ago, in a sense over public fear of the effects of this virus in patients with other illnesses – in a sense not wanting to go to the hospital,” Chairman Department of Emergency Medicine at University of Kansas St. Francis Dr. Keenen Thompson said.

Because of the association with COVID and hospitals – fewer people are checking in. Meaning, if someone is sick without COVID, they aren’t getting treatment fast enough.

KDHE issues new guidelines for the general public, healthcare workers

That’s leading to a problematic cycle where doctors are having to take more time to treat patients on illnesses that are further along.

“By the time we would get them stabilized in our emergency department and they make it into the inpatient side, they’re much more difficult patients, much more complicated patients to manage, because they become sicker in the outpatient world before they came in for us,” Dr. Thompson said.

Doctors say if you have another illness get checked out before it’s too late.

KSNT News

Mobile Clinic rolls into Topeka, meeting patients where they live

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail announced Thursday the arrival of a mobile clinic that will allow the health care provider to travel to “different areas in the city that don’t have ready access to health care and provide primary care services.” According to a statement from Stormont Vail, The clinic-on-wheels will bring much-needed health care […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers, Shawnee County has hundreds of confirmed cases

SEATTLE (AP) — The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It was […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

TPD: Walk-in accident reporting in effect

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the City of Topeka. Until further notice the Topeka Police Department will only respond and investigate accidents that are listed here: Injury, possible injury or death to any person Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol Hit-and-run […]
TOPEKA, KS
