Philadelphia, PA

Teen Shot In Mantua While Sitting Inside Car, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old is recovering after he was shot while sitting in a car in Mantua, according to Philadelphia police. This happened in the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue Friday morning.

Officers responded around 10:05 a.m. and found the teen in the car. He was shot in his right forearm.

He is in stable condition at a local hospital.

There have been no arrests.

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

