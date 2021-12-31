ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second McGirt hearing to be considered

By Janice Francis-Smith
Journal Record
 3 days ago

Jan. 7 is the day Oklahoma officials have waited for: the day the U.S. Supreme Court comes together to conference on what cases it will take up this session. Last fall, the state asked the court to take up a case that would open the door on a reconsideration of McGirt...

