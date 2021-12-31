Second McGirt hearing to be considered

CAPITOL PUNISHMENT - The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is preparing to ramp up its probe—but, as you might expect, the subjects of that investigation are not going to make it easy. As Law.com’s Andrew Goudsward reports, legal challenges against the panel have already mounted. Allies of former President Donald Trump who have been subpoenaed for information about the leadup to the violence Jan. 6 and Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election have raised a variety of objections to those demands, including executive privilege and alleged First and Fourth Amendment violations. And increasingly they’re going to court to press their objections. Some legal experts have suggested the lawsuits are a stall tactic, a way to forestall potential criminal contempt charges and delay the committee’s work until an expected Republican takeover of the House in 2023 shuts down the investigation. The federal appeals court in D.C. has already upheld the legality of the committee and found that it has a valid legislative purpose to subpoena White House records. But lawyers representing potential witnesses have accused the committee of abusing its subpoena power, issuing demands that intrude on personal privacy and violate constitutional principles. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols of the District of Columbia, a Trump appointee, has been assigned several of the cases.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO