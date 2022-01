Are you in the middle of planning your 2022 Disney World trip? Or, do you need an excuse to start?. When you’re in the throws of putting together your hotel and dining reservations, securing your tickets and park passes, and planning out whether or not you’ll be purchasing Disney Genie+ (the new way to skip the lines in the parks), it can definitely feel like the cost just keeps going up. But, not to worry — each month we bring you a look at all the discounts that you can take advantage of and we’re starting off 2022 with some MAJOR savings for U.S. Military Members, Annual Passholders, and Florida Residents!

TRAVEL ・ 15 HOURS AGO